New caravan in Miami against U.S. blockade of Cuba

According to a call of the Bridges of Love movement circulating today on social networks, in seven days, Miami will host a new caravan for the end of the U.S. blockade against Cuba.

Bridges of Love

Many caravans, one voice: down with the blockade, said the initiative’s announcement, stressing that on January 29 more than 20 cities in the United States and the world will demand the end of the blockade.

The caravan, which takes place on the last Sunday of every month, will also pay tribute to Cuba’s National Hero, José Martí, on the 170th anniversary of his birth on January 28.

This initiative aims to raise contributions to bring powdered milk to pediatric hospitals on the Island, as well as to reiterate the request to President Joe Biden to remove Cuba from the list of alleged sponsors of terrorism.

The designation adopted according to Washington’s standards, reinforces the impact of this unilateral siege that has lasted for more than six decades, despite the rejection of the international community.

In addition, they will insist that the Democratic president fulfill his campaign promises to change his policy towards the Caribbean nation.

Carlos Lazo, coordinator of Puentes de Amor ratified that the actions against the end of the blockade “will not be stopped by anyone”, and described this policy as irrational and cruel.

The solidarity project led by the Cuban professor and activist based in Seattle also organizes donations to Cuba.

During the first 14 months of Biden’s administration, the damages caused by the blockade amounted to 6,364 million dollars or more than 15 million dollars a day in damages.