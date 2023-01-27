National Nominations Commission begins in Cuba

The National Nominations Commission begins today the process of approving candidates for deputies to the National Assembly of People’s Power, a list subject to scrutiny before general elections on March 26.

This Friday and tomorrow, Saturday, the members of the legislative body will select the candidates among more than 4 thousand proposals made by political and mass organizations, and the results will be consulted with the delegates to the municipal assemblies of the People’s Power.

Recently, the Commission indicated that from January 30 to February 3 they will meet individually with representatives of the local governments to know their opinion on the proposals for each territory, which will be submitted to vote on February 5 in an extraordinary session of the municipal assemblies.

According to the schedule, once the candidates are elected, from February 6 to March 24, they will meet with the population, who will exercise their right to vote in these general elections on March 26.

The X Legislature of the National Assembly of People’s Power (parliament) will have 470 deputies, 135 less than the current one, and this process will also elect the president, vice president, and secretary of the National Assembly, as well as the president and vice president of the Republic.