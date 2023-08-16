NASA reports last month was hottest July ever recorded

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration – NASA – has confirmed last month was the warmest July ever recorded on Earth.

Sarah Kapnick is NOAA’s chief scientist. She told reporters: “It was the warmest July by a long shot, specifically by more than a third of a degree Fahrenheit. That may not sound like a lot, but the margin for most global records is on the order of a hundredth of a degree or two. So last month was way, way warmer than anything we’ve ever seen.”

In other climate news, more than 50 people have died in northern India after heavy rainfall caused devastating landslides. At least nine of the deaths occurred when a temple collapsed in the city of Shimla.