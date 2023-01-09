More than 30 organizations to participate in European forum for solidarity with Cuba

The Europe for Cuba Channel has confirmed the participation of more than 30 organizations in its first international meeting of solidarity with the island, which will be held from January 27-29 in the Spanish city of Seville.

We expect the presence at the forum of around 80 delegates from some 17 countries in Europe and America, although these figures may still vary because we are still receiving requests, Jose Antonio Toledo, coordinator of the platform activated in October 2020, told Prensa Latina.

The list of participants includes parliamentarians, solidarity activists, trade unionists, cultural personalities, jurists, intellectuals and journalists, with topics on the agenda for debate such as the economic, commercial and financial blockade that the United States has imposed on Cuba for more than six decades.

According to Toledo, the first international meeting convened by the channel, an alternative media that broadcasts weekly on YouTube and other social networks, will address the aggressions against the Antillean nation, particularly the siege, its extraterritorial nature and the actions to denounce and confront it.

We will take advantage of this meeting to launch new initiatives of solidarity with the island, he said.

Since its creation, the Europe for Cuba channel has combined its Sunday broadcasts and its actions on social networks with activities ranging from a media marathon to denounce the blockade to caravans and mobilizations in several continents in rejection of Washington’s policy.

Toledo highlighted the space for the exchange of criteria and ideas that the Seville forum will represent for Europeans and Latin Americans in solidarity with the Caribbean country and Cubans living in the old continent.

We will also pay homage to the Cuban national hero, José Martí, on the 170th anniversary of his birth, in an act in which we will underline his legacy and its validity, he said.