Some 108 irregular Cuban migrants who staged illegal departures by sea were returned to the island on Tuesday in tune with current migration accords with other nations

More Irregular Cuban Migrants are Returned to the Island

According to the Cuban Interior Ministry, the return operations were carried out by authorities from the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas and the US Coast Guard Service. Most of the returned Cubas were from the provinces of Matanzas, Villa Clara, Ciego de Avila and Camaguey.

Four of the returned migrants were submitted to investigations for presumably serious crimes committed before their illegal departures from Cuba.

With Tuesday’s operation, a total of 1 thousand 901 Cubans have been returned this year from the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas, Mexico and by the Coast Guard Service.

Cuba has reiterated its commitment to an orderly, safe and regular migration.