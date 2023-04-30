May Day commemorative activities postponed throughout the country

Due to the weather instability that has caused heavy rains in several territories and the forecast for the coming hours, it has been decided to postpone the commemorative activities for International Workers’ Day throughout the country

In those territories where weather conditions permit, the planned cultural and recreational activities will be carried out.

In accordance with the provisions of our legislation, this Monday will be a work recess. Friday, May 5, will also be declared a work recess to allow our people to participate simultaneously throughout the country, starting at 7 a.m., in the parades and rallies designed to commemorate the historic day of the world proletariat and to ratify that Cubans put their hands and hearts into the homeland.