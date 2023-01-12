Little League Baseball International puts confidence in Cuba

The president of Little League Baseball International (LLBI), the American Stephen Keener, reiterated in Havana the interest of that entity to increase collaboration with Cuban baseball players.

The executive, who will hold a press conference on Thursday, expressed his gratitude for the possibility of supporting Little League on the island, with programs that allow children to develop in a healthy way through the practice of baseball.

Keener began a visit to the island on Wednesday accompanied by Carlos Pagán, Little League’s director for Latin America, and Peter Cacheiro, a member of the board of directors of the sports organization.

According to the Jit newspaper, organ of the Cuban Sports Institute (Inder), the visitor expressed his desire to support the preparation of the Cuban team that will participate in the next World Championship to be held in August 2023.

Cuba joined since 2019 to the Little League tournament and in this 2023 will access the universal series by the established rotation system.

The delegation was received at José Martí International Airport by Roberto León Richards, president of the Cuban Olympic Committee, and Juan Reinaldo Pérez, head of the Cuban Baseball Federation.

During their stay on the island, scheduled to last until Friday, the visitors will hold working meetings with sports authorities, watch a game between teams from the Cuban capital and hold a press conference.