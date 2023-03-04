Latin America’s unique center opens doors to exports from Cuba

Captain Fernando Alvarez Aeronautical Training Center, the only Cuban institution of its kind in the Latin American and Caribbean region, is structuring today a business plan for the export of its services

The Center, a full member of the Trainair Plus program of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), is considered one of the strengths of Cuban civil aviation and is currently betting on the comprehensive development of the training process for that sector.

Located in the country’s capital, the Center was founded in 1960 with the aim of guaranteeing the technical preparation of the specialized personnel needed by the island, for which it has trained a group of highly qualified teachers and instructors over the years.

According to official data, more than 50 percent of its staff members are aeronautical engineers, while around 65 percent have a scientific master’s degree.

The center offers teaching, advisory and consulting services in aviation technologies for the education and training of aviation professionals in the region, and has competency-based instruction programs that meet the requirements of Cuban aeronautical regulations and are harmonized with those of Latin America.

It trains technicians and managers of flight operations and aircraft maintenance technicians; it also offers courses on language skills evaluation, cargo representatives, transportation of dangerous freight, cabin resources management and operational safety management, among others.

For this purpose, the institution has specialized classrooms and computer and technical English laboratories, as well as agreements with entities from Spain, Colombia, Russia and Venezuela, among other countries.