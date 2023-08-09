July was the warmest month for Cuba since 1951

The thermometers registered an average temperature of 29.1 degrees Celsius (°C), and this value places it as the hottest month reported in Havana for that same period of time, exceeding 29.04°C in August 2020.
Between days 10 and 17, the average temperature remained above 29°C, reaching a maximum peak of 29.76°C on the 17th. Another stage of similar behavior of the average temperature values took place from July 22 to 29, with the record of 29.54°C on Sunday the 23rd.
On July 17 maximum temperature records were established, the most notable being 39°C degrees in Jucarito, in the eastern province of Granma, on the 22nd.
