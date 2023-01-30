Under the precept that “A better world is possible”, the International Congress on Pedagogy 2023 will be held from today in this capital, with the attendance of educators from fifty countries.

International Congress Pedagogy 2023 in Cuba

In its eighteenth edition, this event will be attended by at least 37 ministers and some 18 personalities of recognized prestige in the sector, who will address issues aimed at promoting inclusive, quality, and equitable education.

This year, the sessions, which will last until next Friday, will be held at the Palacio de Convenciones in hybrid mode.

According to the organizers, the event aims to consolidate the essence of these meetings as spaces for the socialization of scientific knowledge, dialogue, exchange of best practices and values, coordination strategies, and agreements between institutions, the promotion of communication and interaction between teachers, managers, and students from different countries, all to help raise the quality of education.

Among other issues, there will be discussions on inclusive, equitable and quality education throughout life, preventive work from the education systems, and prospects and consolidation of Technical and Vocational Education and Training.

Participants will also analyze topics related to environmental education for sustainable development, health promotion and educational challenges in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, and science, technology, and innovation for quality education, among others.

As part of the Congress, the first meeting of ministers of the Group of 77 plus China will be held, which will address the challenges in this important sector for the countries of the South in the post-pandemic context and the role of science and innovation in teacher training.

It will also include the II Forum of Entrepreneurs and Leaders in Products and Services for Education, which will enable the exchange between entrepreneurs, scientists, technicians, educational television stations, companies in the technology sector, robotics, the manufacture of furniture, educational toys, other services, and school materials.

Among the personalities who have confirmed their attendance are Mariano Jabonero, Secretary General of the Organization of Ibero-American States for Education, Science and Culture, and Josué Habacuc, founder, and director of the Ecuadorian Pedagogy Network.