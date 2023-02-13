Cuban collaborators of the Henry Reeve International Contingent of Doctors Specialized in Situations of Disasters and Serious Epidemics arrived today in Turkey to contribute to saving lives and helping in the recovery of the victims of the devastating earthquake that affected the population of that country and Syria.

Henry Reeve Contingent collaborators arrive in Turkey

The medical brigade is made up of 32 professionals, 28 men, and four women. Of these, 20 are medical specialists and 11 are graduates, including nurses, epidemiologists, and service personnel.

Furthermore, 69 percent served internationalist and emergency missions in Pakistan, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Guinea Conakry, and Liberia in the fight against Ebola; and in Kuwait and Andorra in the fight to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since its foundation in 2005, the Henry Reeve Contingent has assisted populations affected by earthquakes in Pakistan (2005), Indonesia (2006), Peru (2007), China (2008), Haiti (2010), Chile (2010), Nepal (2015), Ecuador (2016) and Mexico (2017)