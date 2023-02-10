Havana International Book Fair opens

The 31st edition of the Havana International Book Fair opened on Friday with cultural events led by Colombia, the guest of honor this year

To the delight of the Cuban family, the Havana International Book Fair, one of the most awaited cultural events in Cuba and which every year is well attended by the population, especially by young people and children, has begun.

The talk “Art as a Tool for Peacebuilding and Restoration of the Social Fabric” will take place at the Nicolas Guillen Hall at the San Carlos de la Cabaña Fortress, where Colombian Culture Minister Patricia Ariza, playwright Carolina Vivas, and cultural promoter Lucia Gonzalez, will be present.

From Colombia, a colloquium on “Equality through Culture and Education” is scheduled for Friday afternoon, when Colombian Vice President Francia Marquez, Patricia Ariza, and sociologist and academic Aurora Vergara will participate.

At the inauguration of the literary event on Thursday, Marquez stressed the importance of the Fair to strengthen bilateral relations and as a way to praise Cuba’s contributions to the peace process in Colombia.

It is time that all Latin America declares itself as a territory of peace, the Colombian vice president said, while stressing the value of this meeting to reaffirm friendship, “caused by the letters and they may be the ones that enliven our Caribbean and African roots.”

This fair will also provide an opportunity to demonstrate the role of literature in building a new story “through poetry, narration, creation, a critical view of society and the rescue of memory,” she emphasized.