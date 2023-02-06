A total of 48 airlines currently operate commercial flights in Cuba, 20 are from Latin America and the Caribbean, 14 are from Europe, six are from Canada, seven are from the United States and one is from Africa.

Foreign airlines are increasingly interested in doing business with Cuba

This was stated to Granma by José Ramón Hernández, director of Ground Operations of Empresa Cubana de Aeropuertos y Servicios Aeroportuarios S.A. (ECASA), who added that another four airlines make air cargo flights to our country.

According to the executive, the markets with the highest passenger movement are the Canadian, Spanish, and Cuban-American markets, and he emphasized that international commercial operations are received in all the island’s airports, except in Manzanillo and Cienfuegos.

The director of ECASA pointed out that the number of airlines interested in flying to Cuba may increase, as shown by the fact that the U.S. airline Delta Airlines is scheduled to start regular operations in April.

On this issue, Manuel López Bello, general director of the José Martí International Airport in the capital, told the Cuban newspaper that in the case of flights from the U.S., through Terminal 2, they have an approximate daily frequency of 10 to 14 operations, with the possibility of increasing that number.

Cuba’s main airport facility has an operational turnover of around 100 aircraft, with a group operating on Domestic Flights and the rest between Terminals 2 and 3, he added.

He informed that during the past year, the movement of passengers through the José Martí air terminal amounted to more than three million; while some 30,100 aircraft operated, a figure that represented 110% of what was planned