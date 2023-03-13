The intense drought, which has affected this province in eastern Cuba for several months, is today one of the fundamental causes of the forest fires, which still do not give a truce to the territory

Fight against forest fires continues in eastern Cuba

Although the one that began 20 days ago, in Pinares de Mayarí, is under control in some of its areas, at this moment, specialized forces are facing another two new ones in the towns of El Prado, some 100 kilometers from there, and in the vicinity of Guamuta, in the municipality of Cueto.

In those areas of the Holguin Turquino Plan, dry organic material is abundant, which together with strong winds and low rainfall favor the advance and spread of the flames.

Precisely, in El Prado, at the beginning of February, another fire took place, in which the rugged geography and difficult access and the high presence of pinus cubensis made the work of the different organizations involved in containing the flares more complex.

For her part, journalist Adelfa Hernández, from the local Cueto radio station, highlighted that during these days the teams present open trails up to 12 meters wide, while another group explores the forest in search of possible new outbreaks.

Ensuring the protection of the nearby town is the main priority, said the reporter, who added that forces from the Ranger Corps are deployed in the place, as well as political, governmental and Civil Defense authorities of the territory.

Lieutenant Colonel Juan Carlos Calderón, chief of the Forest Rangers here, specified that in Holguín, some 700 kilometers from Havana, so far this year there have been more than 35 forest fires and about 13 for other causes; figure higher than the provincial average, with respect to the year 2022.