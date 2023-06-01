Fascist hate siege on Cuban culture

In recent days, prestigious Cuban artists and intellectuals have been the target of aggressions — encouraged, promoted and carried out by elements of the transnational extreme right in scenarios of certain European countries. The most recent examples have been the condemnable and unpunished harassment against the Buena Fe duo in some venues in Spain and the ignominious revocation of the status of Honorary President of the event “Poetry Market” in France, to the renowned writer Nancy Morejón.

These manifestations of sick hatred are not new. A few decades ago, the Cuban people and the world witnessed a scandalous act of vandalism against the work of renowned artist Manuel Mendive, burned in the streets of Miami, and attacks against those attending a major concert by the Los Van Van orchestra in that city, which they were unable to prevent.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cuba strongly denounces the fascist acts committed against exponents of our national culture.

It also rejects the strong pressures, intimidation and blackmail to which businesspeople, cultural promoters, owners of establishments and foreign cultural entities that have been in charge of organizing the tours and presentations of our artists in these countries have been subjected.

The Ministry recognizes that these are isolated events, staged by minority groups that represent retrograde forces of neo-fascist ideology and receive copious financial resources from organizations at the service of imperialism, with the clear purpose of denigrating Cuban culture and our artists, blurring the historical and patriotic memory of our people and their cultural identity, and destroying the Cuban Revolution.

On almost all of the international stages where Cuban artists and intellectuals have been performing, even within the countries where events such as those described have taken place, they have received the warmest of welcomes from the vast majority of audiences who recognize them as ambassadors of the best values and expressions of our culture.

Cuban culture, which suffers the impact of the inhuman and illegal economic blockade, is the bearer of messages of peace, dialogue and tolerance. It rejects the barbarism, hatred and violence that the imperialist monopolistic interests of the United States and some of its allies are trying to impose.

Solidarity, peace and commitment to art will continue to be the premises of our artists, in the face of violence, impunity, fascism and the prevailing cultural colonization.

Cuba will not renounce exhibitions of our culture in any corner of the world and we will respond with firmness and unity in the face of every aggression.

Havana, June 1st, 2023.