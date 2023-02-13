An explosion that occurred on Monday at the Caribbean hotel in Havana would have caused injuries to one person and the evacuation of guests, according to reports from social media

Explosion reported at hotel in Cuba, no major damage

A gas leak is presumed to be the cause of the explosion, but the information is to be confirmed.

It was learned that the injured person is already receiving care at the Calixto García hospital.

Prensa Latina team that is currently on the spot reported that minor damage is observed on the top floor of the four-story building.

Right now, forces from the fire department, public health and the police are acting on the site, as well as municipal authorities.

The situation is controlled on site, but access is closed due to the danger that some element of the construction could fall, Cuban TV journalist Lazaro Manuel Alonso explained on his Facebook profile.