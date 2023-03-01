Experts highlight the significance of Cuban cigars

More than 2,000 people from 110 countries, including professionals from the sector, cigar aficionados, journalists, business people, and other connoisseurs of the global cigar industry are taking part in the meeting that will last from February 27 to March 3.

According to Habanos S.A. Commercial Vice President Jorge Perez, the importance of this Festival for distributors and consumers is the presentation of new products for 2023, including Partagas’s exclusive Master Line.

Regarding the Festival, the General Manager of the British firm Hunter and Frankau, Jemma Freeman, was pleased to participate in the meeting, which she has been attending for several years, as she considered the event an opportunity both to smoke good Cuban cigars and keep abreast of current market trends.

She pointed out that Havana cigars are a legend and new consumers understand the difference and distinction between this type of product.