Draft law on Social Communication under debate in Cuba

Cuban lawmakers, specialists, and professionals will continue today to discuss the draft law on Social Communication, which will be submitted to the next parliamentary session for vote counting

Territorial meetings will be held until January 27 to gather more opinions from specialists and citizens, who can also express their criteria through digital channels.

The consulting process began in eastern Santiago de Cuba on Wednesday, with the participation of legislators, journalists, communicators, and researchers from that territory and Guantanamo province.

The recent version of the legal regulation was published on the National Assembly of People’s Power (Parliament)’s website last week, so as to promote people’s participation and contribute to their legal culture.

The legislative chronograph foresaw, from December last, the approval of the legal text, the first of its kind in Cuba, but the deputies agreed to postpone this process in order to have more information on the complexity of the changes it proposes.