Digital transformation at Technology Fair in Cuba

Ailyn Febles, president of the Union of Computer Specialists of Cuba, gave a key lecture on Digital Transformation and the Cuban Digital Agenda, during La Guayabera 5.0 Technology Fair.

In statements to Prensa Latina, she explained that digital transformation is a cultural process. This is an event that has been going on for several years and takes place in La Guayabera House-Museum, which preserves the largest collection of this garment.

She declared that the conference dealt with the ways of digital technology serving man as the protagonist of this communication of new practices, which are here to stay.

The also candidate for deputy to the National Assembly of People’s Power (parliament), proposed by the municipality of Sancti Spíritus, said the nominees for this town held meetings in two pre-university schools.

Specifically in the Vocational School of exact Sciences Eusebio Olivera and the Honorato del Castillo.

We exchanged with students who are going to exercise their right to vote for the first time, see how this influences youth, and the possibility to support the polling stations, she indicated.

We also visited the Fire Station and learned that some of them offered their solidarity to help Matanzas deal with the fire at the supertanker base in August last year.

We also shared with workers at the Architecture and Engineering Projects Company and with residents of the Kilometer 12 area, and we toured the Sancti Spíritus Select Fruit Company, she concluded.

Febles is among the five candidates for deputy for the next legislature, proposed by the municipality of Sancti Spíritus, included among the 20 nominated by this province in the center of the country.

On March 26, the 470 deputies that will make up the 10th Legislature of the Cuban Parliament will be elected in national elections.