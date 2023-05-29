Diaz-Canel congratulates governors and vice governors-elect

Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and president of the country, congratulated today the governors and vice-governors of the country’s 15 provinces, who were elected on Sunday by the delegates to the Municipal Assemblies of People’s Power.

Illustration: Osval

On Twitter, the head of state noted that the aspirants to these positions were elected with more than 90 % of the valid votes cast.

“Congratulations to all those elected. With you and the people we will work with commitment and dedication, thinking of #Cuba,” he added in his message.

Governors and vice governors will take office next Sunday, June 4, according to the date established by agreement of the Council of State.

Alina Balseiro Gutierrez, president of the National Electoral Council (CEN), said in a press conference that out of the total of 12,240 municipal delegates summoned, 12,355 exercised their right to vote, for a 98.33% participation rate.

According to the Electoral Law, the formulation of the proposals to occupy these positions corresponds to the President of the Republic, and the pertinent information (photographs and biographies) was made available to the municipal delegates 72 hours prior to the exercise.