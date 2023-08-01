The Prime Minister of the Republic of Cuba, Manuel Marrero Cruz, checks the performance of socioeconomic development programs in the southern municipality of Sancti Spiritus province, one of the country’s main tourist destinations.

Cuba’s prime minister checks socioeconomic programs in Trinidad

The agenda of the head of government began at the Meliá Trinidad Peninsula Hotel, a five-star facility located in one of the most visited resorts in the country and which is currently in the final phase of completion of civil works and equipment assembly.

At the site, Marrero Cruz received detailed information on the construction of the building, which should be ready for the upcoming high tourism season with 240 rooms, of the 401 that the hotel will have once the investment is completed.

Located between the Guamuhaya mountain range and the warm waters of the Caribbean Sea, the once third village founded in January 1514 by the Spanish colonizers is considered one of the most authentic sites in the nation, which led to the declaration of its historic center and the Valle de los as a World Heritage Site in 1988.