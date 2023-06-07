Cuban prime minister participates in Eurasian Intergovernmental Council

Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz heads the delegation that will participate for the first time in person at the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council to be held on June 8 and 9, in Sochi, Russia.

Cuba is the only Latin American country that holds the status of observer state of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), a condition that gives prestige to the island, said Ana Lourdes González Vilches, specialist of the Directorate of Europe and Canada of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cuba.

The status of observer state gives us better conditions for the registration and positioning of biotechnological and pharmaceutical products, as well as these services in markets with high purchasing power, such as the Russian Federation and the Republic of Kazakhstan, said the specialist in a tweet shared by the government account.

In this regard, the Head of Government reiterated Cuba’s commitment to enhance its insertion in this integration mechanism and honor the observer state status received just over two years ago.

The Council is one of the bodies of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), an international organization of regional economic integration composed of four bodies: the Eurasian Supreme Economic Council, the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, the Eurasian Economic Commission and the Tribunal.