Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel will arrive today in Angola on an official visit, where he will begin a tour of Africa that includes Mozambique, Namibia and later on to South Africa where he will participate in the Brics Summit

Cuban President African tour begins in Angola

While he announced the trip yesterday, the president said on his Twitter account that these are fraternal nations to which Cuba is united by a history of solidarity that is fool proof.

The Cuban president will hold talks with his counterpart João Lourenço and will address the National Assembly (unicameral Congress) during his stay in Luanda, and is expected to sign several agreements, according to the Angolan Press Agency.

Cuba and Angola maintain historic ties of friendship and solidarity, forged in the common struggles to maintain Angolan independence and in mutual support in difficult situations, as well as in the search for development, as acknowledged by authorities of both countries.

Since 1975, Cuba has been a decisive support for the forces of the Government of the Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA), led by Agostino Neto, in the preservation of their conquered independence .