Cuban PM Manuel Marrero calls for a change of mentality

Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero said on Wednesday that a change of mentality is necessary today in order to seek solutions to the complex situation that the country is going through

Marrero described as interesting the meetings he held in several provinces to evaluate their socioeconomic development strategies, and assured “that things can be done, despite the blockade, despite all the limitations we have in terms of foreign currency to be able to acquire means and raw materials from abroad.”

The head of Government affirmed that “there are many things that we can do when we work in a cohesive manner, when we look for different ways of thinking.”

He pointed out that in the area of food production it is still not possible to meet the people’s demand. The leader emphasized that the Government must find a way to reach producers, fulfill the proposed objectives and guarantee the distribution of foodstuffs.

Marrero emphasized that in these matters it is necessary to be disciplined, to be demanding, to increase hiring, to pay production to farmers, and “also to demand that they produce, because the Government has given these lands and, therefore, there is a commitment and a task, which is to guarantee production for the people.”

In the area of commerce and gastronomy, the prime minister reiterated that there is not enough supply and this is mostly concentrated in private companies, with high prices.

He reflected that producers sell at a price, “there are a series of intermediaries who do nothing, only buy and resell, and in the end, there are two big affected, the one who produces under the sun every day, who is the one who charges the least, and the one who pays the most to the intermediaries, which is the people.”

In view of this situation, he commented that it is up to each municipality, with their leaders, to solve the problem.

Marrero pointed out that housing has also been discussed at the meetings, an issue that is a major concern for the population and in which more progress could be made, he said.

He added that the needs of working mothers have been identified and there is a call to the companies to assume the children’s houses and contribute to solve this problem together with the provincial governments.

The prime minister stressed the importance of internal control and called to reinforce the role of municipalities to meet the needs of citizens and how to exploit the potential of the territory.

Marrero said that the meetings are encouraging encounters and assured that there is confidence to win these battles from the territories and to give answers to the people.