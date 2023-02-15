Cuban organizations call contests to support elections

Several Cuban organizations are supporting the campaign for general elections on March 26, with a call to participate in several contests under the motto: Better is Possible.

The goal is to highlight people’s participation as a right of all citizens to elect their representatives to the National Assembly of People’s Power (Parliament), highlight that the new lawmakers will promote transformations in favor of society, and illustrate that Cuba is better with collective intelligence, according to the bases of the contests.

The Hermanos Saiz Association (AHS), an organization that brings together Cuba’s young creative vanguard, has invited designers, visual artists, and other creators to make one or up to three posters on the subject.

The Federation of High School Students (FEEM) and the University Students’ Federation (FEU) have called on their members to make GIFs, Reels, short videos (30-45 seconds), or snapshots in a sequence that communicate the importance of participating in the elections and looking future with optimism and hope.

Likewise, the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) launched the “I take care of my ballot box, for Cuba, for all” contest, so that students in the first levels of general education can send drawings, photographs, short messages, and poems in which they reflect their experiences in guarding the ballot boxes, their contribution in the polling stations and their participation with their family.

The Juventud Rebelde newspaper was invited to make an Internet meme, cartoon, or GIF equally inspired by popular participation in the electoral process and its relevance for Cuban society.

Materials will be received until February 28, 2023, and more than individual awards, the organizers seek to promote the message on social networks.