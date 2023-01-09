Cuban electoral authorities are working on the candidacy for general elections

Cuban electoral authorities are working on the candidacy of the deputies to the National Assembly of People’s Power (parliament) who will be elected next March.

The mass organizations at all levels made more than 19,000 proposals in 950 nomination meetings at all levels, which constitutes the basis of the candidacy, the president of the Candidacy Commission, Consuelo Baeza, told Cuban television this Sunday.

She explained that some 6,000 proposals will be selected and then will be submitted to the scrutiny of the delegates of the municipal assemblies throughout the country.

She added that this process, which should conclude in January, will allow the selection of the pre-candidates for deputies and later the candidates, guaranteeing an adequate representation of all sectors of the country.

The general elections will take place in Cuba on March 26, in which the 470 members of the Cuban parliament, the main legislative body in the political system of the Caribbean archipelago, will be elected.

These are the first elections of their kind to be held after the new Constitution was approved in 2019.