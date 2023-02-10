Cuban Abdala vaccine is safe, effective, and thermostable

Cuba’s Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB) ratified Thursday that the anti-Covid-19 vaccine ‘Abdala’, developed by the institution, proved to be stable, effective, and functional after being stored for 15 days at 37 degrees Celsius

Cuba also has the immunogens ‘Soberana 02’ and ‘Soberana Plus’, from the Finlay Vaccine Institute, to combat the Covid-19 pandemic

“Abdala is a vaccine that does not require freezing to be preserved, unlike other vaccines, as it can be stored from four to eight degrees Celsius, and it is proven to be thermostable for 15 days at 37 degrees Celsius without being affected, which facilitates its distribution and high vaccination coverage.” CIGB wrote on its Twitter profile.

Recently, the CIGB highlighted that in the fight against the pandemic, ‘Abdala’ demonstrated its safety, and efficacy, and is well tolerated.

The institution that created the preparation stressed that the immunogen, first in Latin America and the Caribbean, is well tolerated and with a low rate of mild adverse events: below 0.07 per 100,000 people.

Since July 2021, it has had emergency use authorization from the national regulatory body, after demonstrating 92.28 percent efficacy in the prevention of symptomatic disease, and 90 percent effectiveness in severe patients affected by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

‘Abdala’ showed a 99.15 percent increase in antibodies in volunteers aged three to 11 years, and 98.28 percent in those aged 12 to 18 years.

CIGB confirmed that the increase in antibody titers was fourfold or more from the first dose of the drug in these population groups.

Cuba also has the immunogens ‘Soberana 02’ and ‘Soberana Plus’, from the Finlay Vaccine Institute, to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, and two vaccine candidates (Soberana 01 and Mambisa) in clinical trials with important results, official sources reveal.

Countries such as Venezuela, Nicaragua, Iran, and Vietnam administer Cuban vaccines to their population