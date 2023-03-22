Cuba to present investment opportunities in agricultural sector

The Cuban agri-food sector will present the 2023-2024 portfolio of opportunities for foreign investment during the 24th International Agro-industrial Food Fair (Fiagrop-2023), which will run until March 24th

The director of International Relations of the Ministry of Agriculture, Orlando Díaz, recently reported in a press conference, details about the incorporation of 59 foreign investment businesses targeted at multiple locations.

In three of the 59 proposals, the agricultural cooperatives act as business partners in the production and marketing of pork, chicken, and milk, while others are aimed at local development, Díaz emphasized.

Some of the investments are located in the business groups of livestock, agroforestry, flora and fauna, Labiofam S.A., he added.

The event will also include a conference on circular agriculture, presentations of products and services from the Travel Trade Caribbean Italian newspaper, and the screening of the Apicuba documentary.

The event welcomes 24 foreign firms and 54 national companies representing the business management bodies of the Ministries of Agriculture and the Food Industry and the AzCuba business group and who also, occupy most of the exhibition areas,

Fiagrop 2023 is directed at the results of innovation within the framework of food and nutritional sovereignty, business opportunities and foreign investment, and the promotion of exportable potential of the agricultural sector.