Cuba to assume the Presidency of the G77 + China

Cuba will assume the pro tempore presidency of the G77 + China, the largest and most diverse group in the multilateral arena, with 134 member states, representing two-thirds of the members of the United Nations system and 80% of the world’s population

G77 + China

It is the first time that the island will chair this negotiating group, and among the purposes of the archipelago, at the head of the conclave, are the promotion through concrete actions of the objectives of the 2030 Agenda; to promote international solidarity and cooperation in support of the post-pandemic recovery of developing nations, as well as to turn South-South and triangular cooperation into a more effective instrument, explained Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, speaking at the 46th Ministerial Meeting of the Group of 77 plus China.

He added that the Cuban representation will promote full compliance with the responsibility of industrialized countries in supporting through the North-South cooperation; it will encourage the advancement of common positions among members, preserve and consolidate the unity of the group, and make its voice heard in the multiple and relevant multilateral processes that will take place in 2023.

Cuba will also support a rules-based multilateral trade system, transparent, non-discriminatory, open, inclusive, and will defend universal access to quality education and health care.