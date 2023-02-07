Cuba reports gradual recovery of tourism

Researcher, and university professor Jose Luis Perello reported a gradual recovery of tourism in Cuba in January 2023.

A report published in Cubadebate on Monday adds that despite continuing adverse factors, Cuba received more than 246,000 visitors in the first month of 2023, a very significant increase compared to 86,424 visitors who traveled to the Caribbean Island in January last year.

This result contributes to approaching international travel agencies interested in Cuba as a tourist destination.

Last year, 1,614,087 travelers visited Cuba, 1,585,712 of whom traveled by air, and the remaining were yachtsmen and cruiser passengers who show a tenuous presence with ships from Europe, the expert added.

Canada was Cuba’s major tourist-sending market.

From 2011 to 2019, more than one million Canadians spent their vacations in Cuban coastal resorts, mainly in Varadero and the northern keys, where Cuba’s best All-Inclusive hotels are located.