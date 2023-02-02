A new floating power plant on Wednesday arrived in Cuba as a result of the search for alternatives to boost the country’s power generation

Cuba receives new 240MW floating power plant

As reported by the Energy and Mines Ministry on Twitter, the new floating power plant will join seven others already operating nationwide and will also contribute 240 megawatts (MW) to Cuba´s national grid.

These sorts of floating power plants are perfect for maintenance to other power plants, contribute to boost national reserve and to substitute diesel, one of the most expensive fuels.

Therefore, the new ploating power plant will reinforce Cuba´s national grid which, though it has shown better operation than in previous months, still suffers many tensions.