Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez called to renew the commitment made by the international community to fulfill the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030

Cuba proposes renewal of commitments to global development

On his Twitter account, the foreign minister referred to a United Nations report that says that nearly 50 percent of the goals have moderate progress or are seriously off track, and 30 percent are stalled or have moved backwards.

Rodriguez urged to modify the terms of the agreement and to accelerate the action times so that in seven years the situation of non-compliance of what was agreed upon is reversed.

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are the heart of the 2030 Agenda and show a comprehensive, indivisible vision and renewed international collaboration.

They consist of 17 goals, 169 targets, 247 global indicators and 28 regional indicators.

UN Member States have firmly expressed that this agenda is universal and profoundly transformative.

It seeks to express the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and build a true partnership for development in which all countries participate.

The SDGs, also known as Global Goals, were adopted by the United Nations in 2015 as a universal call to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that by 2030 all people enjoy peace and prosperity.