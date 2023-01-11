Cuba pays tribute to heroine of the Revolution on anniversary

Celia Sanchez Manduley, one of the most transcendent figures of the Cuban Revolution, is commemorated in the Caribbean nation by personalities and institutions on the occasion of the 43rd anniversary of her death.

Celia Sanchez (May 9, 1920-January 11, 1980), is considered in the island one of the key figures of the Cuban Revolution, both in the dangerous activities of the clandestine struggle and in the combats of the Rebel Army in the Sierra Maestra and in the execution of important projects after the triumph of January 1, 1959.

She was until her death the right hand of the historical leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro, and especially in the arduous and silent task of compiling all the writings, from his letters to the most important documents, speeches and orientations, in order to preserve a legacy of inestimable historical value.

A woman described as extremely simple by those who knew her, she hid in her slim and petite figure an enormous mettle and an almost infinite capacity for work in which she managed to combine the promotion of great works with the smallest and most delicate details and attention to orphaned children, the sick and anyone else in need of help.