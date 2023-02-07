Cuba expresses solidarity with Turkey and Syria after earthquake

Türkiye Mobilizes After Earthquakes Kill Over 900

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez and Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla sent messages of condolences to the people and governments of Syria and Turkey following the 7.8 magnitude earthquakes that caused at least 2,000 deaths and material damage in both nations early Monday morning.

“Cuba’s solidarity and our heartfelt condolences to the Turkish people and government for the loss of human lives, injuries, and material damage caused by the intense earthquake, as well as our willingness to collaborate in caring for the victims,” Diaz-Canel wrote on Twitter.

On his Twitter account, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla expressed heartfelt condolences “to the people and Government of Syria, as well as our willingness to cooperate after the strong earthquake that hit that country and caused the loss of human lives and material damage.” In addition, he wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake shook southern Türkiye on Monday and also affected Syria. Strong aftershocks continue to hit the region, one of which reached a magnitude of 7.5.

The earthquake occurred at 4:17 am local time and had a depth of 24.1 kilometers. It was one of the strongest recorded in the region in more than 100 years and occurred 23 kilometers east of Nurdagi in Turkey’s Gaziantep province.

According to figures reported up to mid-morning, more than 2,000 people have died in Türkiye and Syria and thousands more have been injured during the strong earthquake