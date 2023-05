Cuba and the European Union will evaluate this Friday the state of implementation of the Political Dialogue and Cooperation Agreement (ADPC), in the context of the third Joint Council of the parties.

This meeting will be chaired by the Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, and the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell Fontelles.

The ADPC was signed on December 12, 2016 between Cuba and the European Union and its Member States and began to be provisionally implemented on November 1, 2017.