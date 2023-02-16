Cuba develops new hip prosthesis

Cuba presented a homegrown hip prosthesis to meet the domestic demand, especially among the elderly, a demographic segment that represents a little more than 20 percent of the population.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel described as a success of Cuban science the prototype that was unveiled during the regular meeting of experts and scientists on medical issues.

The project is the result of collaboration among several institutions, including the Public Health Ministry and the Union of Military Industry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces (FAR), according to information from the Presidency of the Republic.

Companies, universities and private stockholders also participated, among them the self-employed worker Osbel Fleitas, who devised a welding machine, an innovative and essential element for the production of the prostheses.

In November 2022, the Center for State Control of Medicines, Equipment and Medical Devices (CECMED) granted the Exceptional Use Authorization to this product, which is currently in Phase III of Clinical Trials, which has allowed its use in 38 patients.

The specialist in orthopedics and traumatology Roberto Balmaseda said that the people treated at the Fructuoso Rodriguez Hospital have not presented any technical complications during the surgical procedure, nor are there any adverse reactions or infections after the implants were performed.

The expert considered that in a medium term, Cuba will be in a position to obtain technological sovereignty regarding these prostheses, since the industry is currently capable of producing 150 of these devices every month.

Diaz-Canel pointed out that beyond what has been achieved, this work opens the way for the development of other kinds of prostheses that are also needed in the country.