Cuba denounces U.S. blockade before UNESCO

Cuba’s ambassador to UNESCO, Yahima Esquivel, denounced Tuesday during the debates of the organization’s 216th Executive Council the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade against the island and demanded its immediate end.

Speaking at the plenary session, the diplomat described the siege imposed by Washington for more than 60 years as unilateral and unjust and condemned the suffering it causes to the people of Cuba.

Likewise, she repudiated the extreme tightening of the blockade applied by the United States in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, at a time when solidarity among countries should have prevailed.

The Ambassador regretted that in the current complex world scenario, instead of putting international solidarity and cooperation before conflicts, laws and regulations with extraterritorial effects and other unilateral coercive measures to attack developing nations persist.

My country, for example, for more than six decades has suffered the merciless blockade, she stressed.

The Cuban ambassador thanked UNESCO for its support in counteracting the impact of a policy that year after year the international community has been calling for its end since the UN General Assembly.