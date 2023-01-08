Cuba commemorates the 64th anniversary of Fidel’s entry into Havana

Cuba commemorates today the 64th anniversary of the entry into Havana of the historic leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro, thereby, consolidating the triumph of the national liberation movement achieved on January 1, 1959.

Young people and student leaders will stage the historic event at various points in the capital city where the guerrilla leader stopped the Caravan of Victory to address the inhabitants of Havana who came out to welcome him.

For weeks similar acts have been held in the country to evoke the event that constituted one of the first points of contact between the new leadership that assumed power and the people.

In Havana, Fidel spoke to the country on several occasions, met with artists during his visit to the current headquarters of the Cuban Institute of Radio and Television and finally took possession of the Columbia Barracks, today turned into the “Libertad School City”.

This event marked the end of the insurrection period of the Cuban Revolution that led to the flight of dictator Fulgencio Batista and the beginning of a phase of the national liberation movement consolidation inn order to abolish the corrupt and repressive dictatorship and establish a new rules.

From that moment on, as Fidel himself pointed out, everything would be more difficult.