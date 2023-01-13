Cuba calls G77+China for unity and multilateralism

Cuba’s pro tempore presidency over the G77+China bloc calls for unity and multilateralism as a priority for this group, integrated by 134 of the 193 members of the United Nations Organization

This was stated by the President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, during the handover ceremony. He also urged to articulate actions to overcome the obstacles to the real progress of the peoples. “Unity is an imperative and the greatest of all urgencies,” he said in a video message.

The president highlighted Cuba’s commitment to work for the development of nations with which, as he said, Cuba shares a history of abuses, but also common goals and hopes.

Along the same lines, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez insisted on strengthening alliances within the organization in what he described as in difficult times.

Only through consensus building is it possible to advance towards the achievement of legitimate development objectives, added the Minister of Foreign Affairs, while insisting on defending common interests.

According to the President of the 77th UN General Assembly, Csaba Korösi, Cuba’s presidency in the G77+China will be successful in demanding a fairer global order. “Listening to the priorities that Cuba has set is very encouraging, I hope that progress can be made and I count on your leadership,” he said.