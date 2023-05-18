Cuba announces more details on migration measures

The general director of Consular Affairs and Cubans Living Abroad, Ernesto Sobern, offered new details on the migratory measures referring to the extension of passport validity. In a direct transmission on the social network Facebook, Soberon said passports with 10-year validity will be those issued from July 1.

He explained that it was decided those documents with six-year validity and those to be issued soon will coexist in time, until the first half of 2029.

He pointed out that it would be impractical to ask a citizen of the island to carry out an additional procedure to place a sticker indicating that the validity of the passport is extended.

The Caribbean nation, he added, cannot shift the responsibility to the airlines and immigration authorities of the countries to which Cubans will be going to take note of whether that document was issued on a certain date and when it expires.

The most functional and practical thing is for these two passports to coexist now,’ he stressed.

He indicated that people with valid passports have the option of requesting one that is valid for 10 years.

He reiterated that from July 1st there is no need to extend the validity of any passport and it will maintain its current price.

Regarding the measure to equalize the length of stay on the island for Cubans living abroad with that of their relatives and foreign spouses and children, he announced that it will be extended up to one year in the country.

He also informed the measures for people who emigrated before January 1, 1971, will allow eliminate the requirement of having to request an entry permit every time they enter the island.

He explained they will be granted facilities for one year so that they can come to Cuba and carry out the passport procedures.

Soberon commented there is a good level of acceptance of the measures and recognizes the will of the Cuban Government to strengthen the link with foreign nationals.