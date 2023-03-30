Cuba and China discuss expanding cooperation in priority fields

Authorities from Cuba and China analyzed in Beijing the state of cooperation links in fields such as telecommunications, biotechnology and health, as well as the existing opportunities to further expand them.

These issues were the focus of the meetings between the Cuban deputy prime minister Jorge Luis Perdomo with Chinese leaders from said fields. During the meeting with the Minister of Industries and Information Technologies, Jin Zhuanglong, the Cuban official highlighted the joint projects with that office and how the collaboration promoted the development of telecommunications infrastructure in the Caribbean nation.

He referred to the interest of the Cuban side in increasing cooperation in the fields of information technology, communication and manufacturing industrialization. He also explained the digital transformation process in Cuba and the deployment of digital terrestrial television with the Chinese standard, as part of the objectives of the National Economic and Social Development Plan until 2030.

During the conference, Perdomo met with the president of the International Development Agency, Luo Zhaohui, and they reviewed projects of interest to the parties.

Meanwhile, during conversations with Zeng Yixin, vice president of the National Health Commission, Perdomo explained that his current visit is aimed at implementing the consensus reached by both presidents last November in this field and in biotechnology. He expressed Cuba’s willingness to evaluate cooperation in other specialties besides ophthalmology, which is already present in China.

With these meetings, Perdomo opened the intense agenda that he will complete on his current working visit to China, to follow up on prioritized projects in those sectors. The leader heads a large delegation from the Antillean territory and also plans talks with companies from the Asian giant.