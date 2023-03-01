The first stage of the 62nd oral polio vaccination campaign that began last February 27 in Cuba is currently progressing in this central province, health officials said on Wednesday

Cuba advances in domestic oral Polio vaccination campaign

From one month old to two years, 11 months and 29 days old, in both stages, until the 4th of this month, a total of 15,500 minors in the province will receive the oral polio vaccine (OPV)

From March 6 to 11, those minors who at the time of vaccination were not able to receive the vaccine should be immunized. From April 24 to 29, the second stage will be conducted, in which children aging one month to two years of age will receive another OPV dose and those aging nine years old will be reactivated.

In the different vaccination centers of the province, health workers instruct population on the significance of getting vaccinated to keep polio eliminated nationwide.