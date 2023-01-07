Cuba: a rational policy would reduce irregular migration to the US

A more rational policy on the part of the United States and the integral fulfillment of the migratory agreements, contribute to drastically diminish irregular, disorderly and unsafe migration, a source of the Cuban Foreign Ministry said.

A more normal migratory relationship, which includes temporary visits between the two countries, would also contribute to diminish the migratory potential; at the same time it would favor communication between families, the director of Consular Affairs and Cubans Residing Abroad, Ernesto Soberón, said.

The official offered statements to the digital portal Cubadebate in which he valued the new migratory decisions of the administration of Democrat Joseph Biden, by means of which restrictions will be tightened for those who try to cross the border with Mexico without the necessary documentation.

Soberón pointed out that the failure since 2017 to comply with the commitment to grant a minimum of 20,000 visas annually and the unjustified closure of consular services of the U.S. embassy in Cuba, which was recently corrected, have led to a significant growth of the migratory potential.

He added that the tightening of the economic blockade since 2019 has aggravated that situation.

The diplomat stressed that the Caribbean archipelago has maintained a consistent position in favor of regular, orderly and safe migration and to that end several bilateral agreements have been signed with the United States since 1980.

He added that Cuba has warned the U.S. government for years about the risks of encouraging irregular emigration, with the Cuban Adjustment Act in force and the privileged and politically motivated treatment received by Cubans arriving in U.S. territory.

Soberón stressed that irregular migration is risky and turns people into victims of organized crime. He added that Cuba’s migration policy eases the travel of its nationals abroad and their return to the island in a regular, orderly and safe manner.