Clinical trial on Alzheimer’s disease drug begins of Sancti Spiritus

The 3rd phase of clinical trials to evaluate the efficacy and safety of the NeuralCIM neuroprotective drug in patients with mild or moderate Alzheimer’s amnesic variant is being carried out in Sancti Spiritus, medical specialists reported

Dr. Iralys Benitez, the territorial coordinator of the research, told local media that the trial is being carried out at the Neurology Service of the Camilo Cienfuegos Provincial General Hospital, with an evaluation consultation to define the cognitive deterioration of patients to establish their classification and determine their inclusion or not. Those selected must not suffer from decompensated chronic diseases, have anemia or liver pathologies, nor be using any of the drugs as the first line for Alzheimer’s disease, she said,

According to the Public Health Ministry, the trial promoted by the Molecular Immunology Center, in the Cuban capital, began on February 27 under the title of Evaluation of the efficacy and safety of the administration of Neuralcim/Neuralcim-Donepezil vs Donepezil in patients with mild or moderate Alzheimer’s disease.

The second trial includes 1,456 patients from the rest of the country and will focus on the evaluation of the effectiveness and safety of the nasal administration of NeuralCIM in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s phenotype with the amnesic variant.

In this case, the diagnosis will be made from the clinical point of view, since not all the necessary technological equipment is available.

The study is estimated to take 24 months, with intermediate analyses to evaluate the fulfillment of the proposed hypotheses.