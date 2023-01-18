China donates $100 million to Cuba

The Chinese government today made an official donation of 700 million yuan (about 100 million dollars) to Cuba, which will support projects of social impact and linked to priority sectors of its economy.

The ambassador of the Caribbean country, Carlos Miguel Pereira, informed that he signed together with Tang Wenhong, vice-president of the Agency of International Cooperation for Development, the agreement referred to the delivery of said resources.

The Eastern nation granted the donation during the visit of Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel last November when the parties sealed several agreements in different sectors.

The official visit of the Cuban president to the Asian giant from November 24 to 25 included official talks in which he reached agreements to boost bilateral cooperation.

He valued the results of his stay in Beijing as very satisfactory, and evidence of support to the Caribbean nation in difficult times.

The President highlighted the high sensitivity of President Xi Jinping and the rest of his government to the difficulties faced by Cuba, the willingness to find ways to solve problems and undertake projects, and the firm commitment to its development.

According to him, he perceived an enormous commitment towards the island, all the conversations flowed with total transparency and sincerity, and the Chinese side showed receptivity and recognized the resilience of the Cuban people in the face of adversities.

He called to make good use of opportunities, remove obstacles to accelerate investments, be more serious and expand cooperation, mainly in biotechnology, energy with renewable sources, and informatization and cybersecurity.