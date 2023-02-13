China demands that US lift sanctions against Syria

China on Monday demanded the United States remove all its unilateral sanctions against Syria in order to prevent a humanitarian disaster, after last Monday’s catastrophic earthquakes

The Foreign Ministry considered it is imperative to cease all punitive measures, instead of playing political theater with the temporary relief approved days ago.

China denounced the negative impact over the years of US military intervention and sanctions on Syria, especially the damage to the economy and life of the population.

The Chinese Government also stressed that such a stance has hindered rescue efforts in the first 72 hours after the first earthquake and further worsened the magnitude of the tragedy caused by the natural phenomenon.

‘We urge the United States to abandon geopolitical calculations, lift all illegal sanctions against Syria immediately and stop creating humanitarian disasters,’ the Chinese Foreign Ministry added.