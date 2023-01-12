China reported on Thursday that it agreed with the World Health Organization (WHO) to maintain communication at the expert level on technical issues related to its new outbreak of Covid-19

China and WHO to maintain communication on Covid-19 outbreak

According to a brief communiqué from the National Health Commission, health authorities, traditional Chinese medicine specialists, and representatives of the global agency reached a consensus at a videoconference on Wednesday.

During the meeting, they analyzed the behavior of the new outbreak of the virus in this country, the measures to contain it, and the medical treatments implemented, especially for severe and critical Covid-19 cases.

Issues such as monitoring the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus mutation and vaccination strategies were also discussed.

This meeting followed others held since December with the WHO in the context of the worst wave of Covid-19 in China since 2020, with millions of contagions daily, a surge in deaths, and an overload in hospitals, funeral homes, and crematoriums.