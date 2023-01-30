The Algerian Red Crescent (CRA) communicated today that it will send 180 tons of food aid to Cuba, a nation suffering from an economic, commercial, and financial blockade imposed by the United States and the effects of recent hurricanes.

Algeria sends food donation to Cuba

After pointing out that this decision responds to instructions from the Algerian President, Adbelmadjid Tebboune, the president of the CRA, Ibtissam Hamlaoui, expressed that the assistance to the Caribbean country includes basic products destined for families such as oil, sugar, and others.

According to APS news agency, the humanitarian representative also stressed that this action expresses Algeria’s solidarity with Cuba, a country “which has always supported us during the National Liberation Revolution”.

She also valued that this is part of the reinforcement of the ties of fraternity and friendship existing between the Algerian and Cuban peoples.

Last November 19, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel concluded an official visit to Algiers, where he met with President Tebboune and other authorities of this North African nation, a visit that marked a milestone in the close relations of solidarity between both nations.