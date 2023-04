Cuban company Acosta Danza will perform at the Venice Biennale in Italy, an event dedicated to performing arts, scheduled for June and July this year.

The main attraction will be the premiere of the choreography “98 Days” by Venezuelan Javier de Frutos, according to the company’s Facebook profile.

Pieces by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Micaela Taylor, and Alexis Fernández (Maca) will be also performed, Acosta Danza’s post added.

The company, founded by famous Cuban dancer, Carlos Acosta in 2015, develops the most contemporary concepts of dance and ballet while stimulating the talent of its young