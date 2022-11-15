Warning on consequences of Covid-19 reinfection

A team of researchers discovered that being infected several times with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, constitutes a risk for human organs, a scientific source reported.

According to the journal “Nature Medicine”, the consequences include hospitalization, pulmonary disorders, damage to the heart, brain, blood, musculoskeletal and gastrointestinal systems, and even death.

Reinfection – the experts from the University of Washington School of Medicine in the United States warned- also contributes to diabetes, kidney disease and mental health problems.

Scientists remind that people can contract Covid-19 up to three times despite having acquired natural antibodies after the first infection, received vaccinations and boosters.

‘The research showed that contracting an infection a second, third or fourth time contributes to additional health risks’ the experts emphasized.

The study indicates that the risk appears to increase with each infection, so if you already had two, it is best to avoid a third, and if there were three it is advisable not to go to a fourth, the scientists stressed.

People with Covid-19 reinfections were twice as likely to die and three times as likely to be hospitalized as those without reinfection.

‘They were also three and a half times more likely to develop lung problems, three times more likely to suffer heart conditions and 1.6 times more likely to experience brain conditions than patients who had been infected once with the virus,’ the experts reasoned.